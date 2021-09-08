Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.