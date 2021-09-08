Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,510 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

