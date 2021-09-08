Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 674.45 ($8.81). 3,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.12).

The company has a market capitalization of £61.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,268.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,252.93.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. Best of the Best’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.