BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00156952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.09 or 0.00732541 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.