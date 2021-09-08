BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. 1,653,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,975. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

