Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,068. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

