Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bill.com worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,237.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $310,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,559 shares of company stock valued at $60,457,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $294.40 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $299.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.62 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

