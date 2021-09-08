Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $572.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $514.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock valued at $33,816,701. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

