BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,491.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 253.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $54,263.84 and approximately $1,491.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00565427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

