Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $156.33

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $677.67 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $156.33 or 0.00334721 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.00 or 0.01432368 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00586534 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00029099 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,837,183 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.