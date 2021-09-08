Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,065.76

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $40,065.76 and approximately $70.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00130394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00190114 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.60 or 0.07243374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,126.47 or 1.00165207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.