bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.82. 14,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLUE. SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.