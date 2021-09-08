BMO Capital Markets Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $90.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

NYSE SMAR traded down $7.99 on Wednesday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 72,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock worth $20,155,842 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

