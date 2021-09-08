Boku (LON:BOKU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.00

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 361832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.03 million and a PE ratio of -41.50.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

