Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 1,573,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,329. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

