BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $158.42 on Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $6,572.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $158.42 or 0.00341377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00059318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00159524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00730570 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,129 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

