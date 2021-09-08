Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BXP stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.