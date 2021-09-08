Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BXP stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after buying an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after acquiring an additional 262,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after acquiring an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.
