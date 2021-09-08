Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $239,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 6,145,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,799,000 after acquiring an additional 150,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.