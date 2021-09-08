Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bp Plc lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $4,730,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

