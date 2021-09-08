Bp Plc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of -338.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.02 and its 200-day moving average is $245.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares in the company, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.