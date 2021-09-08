Bp Plc Sells 14,484 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 31.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock worth $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

