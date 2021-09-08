Bp Plc Sells 8,521 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 43.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

