bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

BPOSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $$9.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. bpost SA/NV has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03 and a beta of 1.11.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bpost SA/NV (BPOSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.