Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Announces GBX 4.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BMTO remained flat at $GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,305 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,201.35. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Braime Group Company Profile

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

