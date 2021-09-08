Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) Announces GBX 4.25 Dividend

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BMTO remained flat at $GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,305 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,201.35. Braime Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company has a market capitalization of £33.12 million and a PE ratio of 40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.23.
Braime Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.