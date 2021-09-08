Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,482 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.