Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 767,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $410.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.37 and its 200-day moving average is $363.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

