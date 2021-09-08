Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBMO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 266,750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

NYSEARCA:IBMO opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

