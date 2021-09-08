Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,887 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 319.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

