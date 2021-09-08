Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.73 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $115.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $475.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.28 million to $478.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $476.11 million, with estimates ranging from $470.72 million to $481.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

