Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $21.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $29.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $38.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after buying an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $800.79. 48,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,669. The company has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $758.88 and a 200 day moving average of $692.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

