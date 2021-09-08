Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $4.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings per share of $4.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.58. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $32.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.15 to $33.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $8.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.88. 6,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

