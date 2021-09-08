Brokerages Expect Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.90. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

