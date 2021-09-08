Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 5,154,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,851. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

