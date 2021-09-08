Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. 5,154,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,851. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.