Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post $5.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $5.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $8.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $586.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $221.55 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.43.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 23,115 shares worth $13,375,065. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,618,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.