Brokerages Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT at $14.56

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,938,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $47,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTCI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 664,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,568. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.