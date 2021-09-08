Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Target Price at $31.40

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

