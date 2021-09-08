Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $3.20

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

MGPUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $3.20 price target on shares of M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 1,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,843. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.