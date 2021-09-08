Brokerages Set Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Target Price at GBX 588

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588 ($7.68).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 626.50 ($8.19) on Friday. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 610.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

