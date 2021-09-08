Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Target Price at $322.13

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $274.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,667 shares of company stock worth $6,688,424 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

