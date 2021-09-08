Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Price Target at $15.07

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.07.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 617.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 616,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 7,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

