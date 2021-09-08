Brokerages Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $60.00

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,666. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

