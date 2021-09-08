Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

GLPI opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

