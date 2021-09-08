Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKS opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

