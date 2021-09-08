BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$131.00 to C$150.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 86,903 shares.The stock last traded at $98.96 and had previously closed at $100.33.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

