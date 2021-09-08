BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 1.3%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 6,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BT Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BT Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.