BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.12. 60,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,848,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

