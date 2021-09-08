Bytom Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $112.28 million and approximately $23.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00393781 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,700,218,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,603,413,256 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.