C H. Chen Sells 50,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DIOD traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Diodes by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 86.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $1,070,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

