C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.05. 388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,660. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

