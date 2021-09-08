C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 3,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

About C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

